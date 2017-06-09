 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 09 June 2017 14:48 IST

How to watch New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 9, 2017.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a must-win game on Friday © AFP

New Zealand and Bangladesh enter their final group match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday with the knowledge that even a win may not be enough to see either of them into the semifinals. New Zealand are, quite surprisingly, at the bottom of Group A with Bangladesh in the third position. Both teams have a point apiece in the biennial ODI tournament after they were each comprehensively defeated by England, while their respective matches with Australia ended in rain-induced no results.If Australia beat England in their last group match at Edgbatson, both the two teams will be in the semifinals as they enjoy better net run-rate. The desperation for a win aside, both New Zealand and Bangladesh would hope for an England victory against Australia, assuming rain does not disturb their calculations again.

When will New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match be played?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match be played?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How do I watch the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match live?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match online?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : New Zealand Bangladesh Kane Stuart Williamson Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Tamim Iqbal Khan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • New Zealand lost to England in their second game
  • It's a do-or-die game for both the sides
  • The net run-rate will also come into play
Related Articles
Luke Ronchi, New Zealand Wicketkeeper, Retires From International Cricket
Luke Ronchi, New Zealand Wicketkeeper, Retires From International Cricket
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shakib, Mahmudullah Centuries Help Bangladesh Stun New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shakib, Mahmudullah Centuries Help Bangladesh Stun New Zealand
NZ Vs BAN Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: Shakib, Mahmudullah Star In Bangladesh's Stunning Win Over New Zealand
NZ Vs BAN Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: Shakib, Mahmudullah Star In Bangladesh's Stunning Win Over New Zealand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.