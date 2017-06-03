ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

India will play Pakistan after almost two years.

Defending champions India will be aiming to shut out off-field controversies when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy opener -- a marquee contest where tension and drama is never in short supply.

When will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played on Sunday.

Where will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match online?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.