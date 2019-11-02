 
India vs USA Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE Score: India Face USA, Look To Seal Olympic Berth

Updated:02 November 2019 18:17 IST

India vs USA, Women's Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE: India women defeated the USA women's team 5-1 in the first leg on Friday.

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India women lead USA by four goals on aggregate after win on Friday. © Hockey India

The India women's hockey team put one foot in the Tokyo Olympics next year by registering a 5-1 victory over the United States in a qualifier first leg clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India scored four goals in 11 minutes after halftime to kill the tie as Gurjeet Kaur scored a brace. Erin Matson scored a consolation goal for the USA in the 54th minute from a penalty stroke and the 13th-ranked away side got a a host of chances to reduce the deficit in the dying minutes but it was not enough. In the end the hosts took a huge step towards the Tokyo Olympics.

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: LIVE Score Updates Between India vs USA Straight from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

  • 18:17 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Missed chance!

    USA fail to convert the penalty corner as the ball goes wide of the post. The scoreline is still 0-0.
  • 18:15 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Penalty corner for USA!

    The USA players again manage to enter India's half and earn a penalty corner for their effort. 
  • 18:14 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    USA missed an early chance!

    USA opted for an attacking approach early on and nearly scored in the second minute but the Indian defence was up for the task. 
  • 18:11 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    The second leg of qualifiers gets underway!

    India lead USA 5-1 on aggregate as the second-leg of the Hockey Olympic Qualifier gets underway. 
  • 18:07 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    The players are out on the ground!

    The players are out on the field and the warm-ups are done, it is time for the national anthems. 
  • 17:55 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    India's playing XI!

    Rani Rampal will lead India as the hosts look to repeat last night's performance.
  • 17:52 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Indian men will face Russia!

    Later in the day, Indian men's team will be up against Russia who managed to reduce the deficit to just two goals after scoring a goal in the final minute of the first-leg on Friday.
  • 17:49 (IST)Nov 02, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live blog for the Hockey Olympic Qualifier match between India women and USA women. India defeated USA 5-1 on Friday and will look to produce another clinical performance and cement their place in the Olympics. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women Hockey Live Blogs
