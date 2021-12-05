India look to avenge their defeat to France as the two teams face off in the bronze medal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Sunday. The hosts would aim to seal the bronze medal following a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Germany in the semi-final on Friday. France, on other hand, will hope to beat India once again, having already defeated the hosts in the opening game of the tournament. Germany will take on Argentina in the final after the semi-final match between India and France.

Other results:

9th-10th places: South Africa beat Korea 4-0; 11th-12th places: Pakistan beat Poland 5-0; 13th-14th places: Canada beat Chile 2-1; 15th-16th places: USA 2 vs Egypt 2 (Shootout: USA beat Egypt 3-0).

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, India vs France Bronze Medal Match Live Updates From Kalinga Stadium in Odisha

December 05 2021 16:00 (IST) India Eye Revenge! France had stunned India 5-4 in the opening game of the tournament. India will look to avenge the defeat and seal the bronze medal.

December 05 2021 15:59 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Good afternoon!

December 05 2021 15:59 (IST) Welcome to our Live coverage of the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup bronze medal match between India and France from the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.