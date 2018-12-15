 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Hockey

FIH President Narinder Batra Slams India Coach Harendra Singh For Criticising Referees

Updated: 15 December 2018 20:13 IST

India's loss to the Netherlands stretched their 43-year wait to reach a World Cup semi-final.

FIH President Narinder Batra Slams India Coach Harendra Singh For Criticising Referees
Harendra Singh lashed out at the referees after India's quarter-final defeat. © File Photo/Hockey India

International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra expressed his displeasure with the India men's hockey team head coach Harendra Singh for his public outburst against the referees. Harendra Singh lashed out at the referees after India's quarterfinal loss to the Netherlands in the 2018 Hockey World Cup on Thursday. The reaction of FIH chief Narinder Batra, who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has put Harendra's job under threat.

Indian hockey has already seen the sacking of two coaches this year with the experienced Roelant Oltmans and Sjoerd Marijne being shown the doors without being given too many chances to implement their ideas. 

"I have to follow certain protocols as FIH president. I have some views, very strong ones, on this kind of behaviour," Batra told reporters ahead of the World Cup semi-finals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

"A sport has to be played and respected. After December 17, I will be in New Delhi and I intend to speak on the matter as National Olympic Committee (NOC) president," he added.

India's heartbreaking loss to the Dutch stretched their 43-year wait to reach a World Cup semi-final.

"I want to say that we can fight 11 versus 11 in a match but not 13 versus 11. The umpires cannot rob the world Cup from this team," he had fumed.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil had also criticised Harendra's comments earlier. 

"It (questioning umpires) is not acceptable. We will not review anything, what we will review is complaints made against the umpires. That is not acceptable for FIH," he said.

"A level of respect has to be there. If you lose, you have to accept it and look forward," he added.

With both Batra and Weil on the same page, it looks highly likely that Harendra's contract, that was till the World Cup, will not be renewed. 

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Hockey
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The reaction of Batra has put Harendra's job under threat
  • Indian hockey has already seen the sacking of two coaches this year
  • FIH CEO Thierry Weil had also criticised Harendra's comments
Related Articles
India Coach Harendra Singh Blames Poor Umpiring For Hockey World Cup Exit
India Coach Harendra Singh Blames Poor Umpiring For Hockey World Cup Exit
Hockey World Cup 2018: India Knocked Out After Losing To Netherlands In Quarterfinal
Hockey World Cup 2018: India Knocked Out After Losing To Netherlands In Quarterfinal
India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Knocked Out, Lose To Netherlands In Quarterfinal
India vs Netherlands, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Knocked Out, Lose To Netherlands In Quarterfinal
Hockey World Cup 2018: Dilip Tirkey Hails Performance Of Team India In "Tough" World Cup
Hockey World Cup 2018: Dilip Tirkey Hails Performance Of Team India In "Tough" World Cup
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands Quarterfinal: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.