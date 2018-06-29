Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India have a daunting task at hand as they take on hosts Netherlands in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament being played at Breda in the Netherlands. India got off to a fine start in the tournament, with a 4-0 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their first match. They then went on to beat Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 and looked good to make it to the final. However, they were pegged back with a 2-3 loss to Australia and then fell further behind when they failed to keep Belgium at bay and were held 1-1 after conceding a late goal. India now must beat the Netherlands or at least manage a draw if they are to advance to the final.

When is Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match will take place on June 30, 2018.

Where is Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match will be played at Breda, the Netherlands.

What time does the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match begin?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match begins at 7:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match will be shown on Star 1 and Star 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match?

The Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Netherlands match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.