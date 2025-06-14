The Indian Women's Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Australia in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Saturday, according to a release from Hockey India. After going three goals down, India fought back through goals from Deepika (44') and Neha (52'), but the Australians held their nerve in a fierce final quarter to secure the win. Courtney Schonell (16'), Lexie Pickering (27') and Tatum Stewart (35') registered goals for Australia. The match also marked a personal milestone for midfielder Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, who completed her 50th appearance for India.

There was little to separate the two sides in the opening quarter, with both teams showing intent and valuing possession. India adopted a patient approach but were quick to apply pressure on the Australian defence. Australia earned a penalty corner in the 10th minute, but India held firm to deny them. India's best chance came late in the quarter, when a swift attacking move forced Australian goalkeeper Zoe Newman into a sharp double save.

As early as a minute into the second quarter, Courtney Schonell was at the end of a sharp pass from Grace Stewart. Schonell finished it with precision to give Australia the lead. Australia's high press meant India lost the ball in key pockets. In the 27th minute, a turnover from Navneet led to scrappy moments of play and a series of Australian shots on goal.

Savita's reflexes held up against two consecutive shots, but on the second rebound, Lexi Pickering slotted it past the Indian Goalkeeper to double Australia's lead. India were unable to create chances on goal before proceedings broke for half-time.

Momentum stayed with Australia as five minutes into the third quarter, Australia earned another penalty corner as their relentless pressure tested the Indian defence. The initial attempt was bravely defended by Sunelita Toppo. However, the sequence led to another penalty corner, which evolved to a penalty stroke. Tatum Stewart stepped up and drilled it past goalkeeper Bichu Devi, extending Australia's lead to 3-0.

India found much-needed respite when they won a penalty corner with 68 seconds left in the quarter. Deepika was at the end of a crisp injection and flicked it in with precision to reduce the deficit to 1-3.

India came out with all guns blazing in the fourth quarter, spurred by their goal. The Indian attack won three consecutive penalty corners in the 46th minute, but the scores were unchanged. India now played with a strong sense of urgency and put Australia under immense pressure.

Australia buckled in the 52nd minute when they conceded another penalty scorer. Deepika's low driven shot was well defended, but Neha pounced on the ball in the ensuing chaos and buried it with finesse at close range to make it 2-3. India looked to threaten with a series of quick moves, but the equaliser eluded them.

In the dying embers of the match, silky stick work from Navneet helped her glide into the circle before she was brought down for another penalty corner. However, Australia retained the lead to secure the victory.

Prior to the start of the match, both teams observed a minute's silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent aircraft tragedy in Ahmedabad.

