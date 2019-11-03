 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas Takes United States Grand Prix Pole As Title-Chasing Lewis Hamilton Suffers Setback

Updated: 03 November 2019 08:41 IST

Valtteri Bottas, the only man who can delay Lewis Hamilton's celebrations, kept alive his own faint and unlikely statistical hopes.

Valtteri Bottas Takes United States Grand Prix Pole As Title-Chasing Lewis Hamilton Suffers Setback
Valtteri Bottas grabbed a surprise pole position at the United States GP with Lewis Hamilton in fifth. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton's hopes of clinching his sixth drivers' world championship with a stylish American triumph were rocked on Saturday when his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas grabbed a surprise pole position at the United States Grand Prix. Bottas, the only man who can delay Hamilton's celebrations, kept alive his own faint and unlikely statistical hopes, produced a stunning lap that broke Hamilton's qualifying record at the Circuit of the Americas set last year. "I'm really happy about that -- it was a nice lap," said Bottas. "To get those kind of laps on a track like this is a good feeling.

"On my last lap, I was losing grip overall so I am glad nobody improved in the end on the second runs."

The Finn, who has to win the race and hope Hamilton finishes outside the top eight to keep the championship alive, clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.029 seconds to outpace second-placed Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by 0.012 seconds.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari and Hamilton, who was fifth.

It was the champion-elect's equal-worst qualifying on American soil, but he accepted he had nobody to blame but himself for failing to produce a complete lap at his best.

"It's nothing to do with the car. I just didn't manage to put the laps together today and the car clearly had the capability to be on the front row," he said.

"It was just me, not the car, but I can still do it tomorrow. It was my fault and I will do all I can to rectify it tomorrow. Honestly, I am not thinking about it now - I'm just trying to digest what's happened and to reflect on it."

Another world title for Hamilton on Sunday would break the tie of five he currently holds with Juan Manuel Fangio and put him just one back from the all-time record of seven held by Michael Schumacher.

For Bottas, it was a first pole in the United States, his fifth this season and the 11th of his career, his best lap on his first run in Q3 remaining fast enough to put him on the prime starting spot.

Hamilton, who has struggled to find a perfect set-up in Texas, is now without a pole since the German Grand Prix in July.

Typically, he had indicated that he wants to try and secure his sixth title success with a victory at one of his favourite circuits, where he has won five times.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said he believed it remained possible for Hamilton to compete to win Sunday's race from the third row of the grid.

"It was so tight today and you could see that there were a few cars only separated by a few tenths of a second," said Wolff.

"It's really good to be back on pole with Valtteri and it is a shame for Lewis, but we need to see what we can do tomorrow on the strategy.

"With an aggressive strategy, you can still compete for the win. It wasn't his qualifying -- so we have to look into that."

Alex Albon was sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of the two McLarens of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris with Daniel Ricciardo ninth for Renault and Pierre Gasly 10th for Toro Rosso.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Ferrari Ferrari Red Bull Racing Red Bull Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Max Verstappen United States Grand Prix
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Valtteri Bottas grabbed a surprise pole at the United States GP
  • Bottas is the only man who can delay Hamilton's title celebrations
  • Vettel of Ferrari was second while Verstappen was third for Red Bull
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Tops Charts In United States Grand Prix 2nd Practice As Sixth World Title Beckons
Lewis Hamilton Tops Charts In United States Grand Prix 2nd Practice As Sixth World Title Beckons
Emotional Mercedes Boss Dedicates Record Title To Niki Lauda
Emotional Mercedes Boss Dedicates Record Title To Niki Lauda
Valtteri Bottas Wins Japanese GP, Mercedes Clinch Record Constructors
Valtteri Bottas Wins Japanese GP, Mercedes Clinch Record Constructors' Title
Japanese Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel
Japanese Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel's Epic Lap Sets Up Ferrari Front-Row Lockout
Italian Grand Prix: Cool Charles Leclerc Delivers Ferrari Monza Triumph
Italian Grand Prix: Cool Charles Leclerc Delivers Ferrari Monza Triumph
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.