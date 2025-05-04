Italian 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will start Sunday's Miami Grand Prix in the second row of the grid as he continues his impressive rookie season in Formula One. And while the sight of the teenager, who only got his driving licence in January, finishing P3 ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell and a host of more experienced drivers has caught the imagination of the public, it doesn't shock four-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman grabbed pole position in Saturday's qualifying ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris but with Antonelli just 0.067 seconds behind his blistering pace.

"I'm not surprised," said Red Bull's Verstappen, the defending world champion and winner of two of the three Grand Prix races held in Miami.

"Then again, when you have just started in Formula One there is so much to learn and really to be at this pace is very impressive.

"But I'm not surprised at the same time and he'll only get better. I think it is as simple as that."

Norris said Antonelli's record in racing up to his entry into the elite category had alerted the sport to his ability.

"Everything he did in his car racing career has been very strong. He has got a very good teammate... so if he is now to beat that teammate, beat George then he is clearly doing a very good job," said the British driver.

Antonelli had taken pole for Saturday's sprint race, making him the youngest driver to start in the top slot in any F1 race, but he was outdueled by Oscar Piastri in the first turn and ended up seventh in the race won by Norris.

Nevertheless, Antonelli said he was learning quickly about both F1 in general and the specifics of the Mercedes car.

"Every weekend is a learning and experience. I'm more confident with the car as well. This weekend is going well so far. It was a bit disappointing this morning but it was good to bounce back this way.

"I struggled a little bit during the qualy, I didn't have such a clean run like I had yesterday. But that last lap was quite good. I was a bit too greedy in Turn one, but the rest of the lap was quite good, so I'm happy with it.

"The gaps are super tight, and definitely, if you can gain just a few hundredths, you can make up so many places. It's really about putting everything together and so far this weekend, I'm doing that. Hopefully tomorrow we can have a good race."

Antonelli will now carry the hopes of Italian F1 fans that one of their own could bring glory back to a motorsport-mad nation which has not had a Grand Prix winner since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006.

The last Italian to win the drivers' world championship was Alberto Ascari in 1953, although 1978 champion Mario Andretti was born in Italy but represented the United States.

