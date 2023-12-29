On December 29, 2013, the sports world woke up to a piece of terrible news. Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, suffered an accident while skiing in the French Alps ski resort of Meribel on that day. Today marks the 10th anniversary of that accident. After the incident, Michael Schumacher was kept in a medically induced coma until June 2014. He underwent several surgeries. The champion racing driver left the hospital in Grenoble for further treatment at the Lausanne University Hospital, before being shifted for treatment and rehabilitation in September 2014.

Michael Schumacher's family has been strict about maintaining privacy about his condition. He is under tight observation from medical staff and his wife Corinna at their Lake Geneva home.

Now, German publication BILD has come up with a new report where it claims to have fresh details about Michael Schumacher's daily routine on the 10th anniversary of that accident.

Multiple publications like Daily Mail, PlanetF1, quoted the report which provides fresh updates on Michael Schumacher.

According to the report, Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate the brain with familiar sounds. This was done, according to the report, because the racing great spent over two decades in Formula One or in other classes.

The report adds that Michael Schumacher receives 24-hour care, with a private infirmary situated in his former office. 15 doctors and their assistants ensure his well-being.

Schumacher won seven F1 world titles, including five on a trot with Ferrari. He returned to the F1 racing in 2010 for three years with the Mercedes team. He was replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2013. In 2021, Hamilton matched Schumacher's record of seven world titles.

In 2018, Michael Schumacher's family released an unseen footage of the 49-year-old shot just two months before his skiing accident. In the interview footage posted on the Formula One legend's website by his family, the seven-time world champion explained the secret behind his historic records was that he has found new ways to improve.

"Records is one thing, doubts, I think it is very important to not be over confident - to be skeptical, to look for improvements," the former world champion said in the clip that was filmed on October 30, 2013.

"Yeah, I always felt I am not good enough, I have to work, and that was one part of the recipe that made me what I became.

"Twenty-one years no championship with Ferrari, four years myself failing, then finally, in a great race, to achieve it, win the world championship.

"The most respected guy in all those years was definitely Mika Hakkinen," he added. "Great fights, but stable private relationship."