Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri erased "miserable" memories on Saturday as he outpaced team-mate Lando Norris to deliver McLaren's first front row lockout at the Spanish Grand Prix since 1998. The 24-year-old Australian, who leads Norris by three points in the drivers' championship, clocked a final lap in one minute 11.546 seconds to beat Norris by two-tenths of a second, the biggest winning pole margin this year. It brought him his fourth pole this season and fourth of his career and set up the two McLaren men as clear favourites for Sunday's race — 31 of the 34 Spanish Grands Prix to date having been won by a car starting on the front row.

"It's been a good weekend so far. It didn't start off in the best way. We were struggling a little last night, but we found some pace and the car has been mega," said Piastri.

"I feel like I was able to put in some fast laps as well so thank you to the team for all the hard work. This was a pretty miserable scene 12 months ago so to have turned it around in the best way is a great result."

Piastri was 10th on the grid last year after having a qualifying lap deleted when he ran off into a gravel trap and finished seventh in the race.

"Oscar drove very well," said Norris, who pushed hard to take pole in the final qualifying session.

"I think the pace is definitely there, but for just a couple of little mistakes. Oscar has been driving very well all weekend. It's a good result for the team and an interesting start for tomorrow.

"Hopefully, it's an easy race for me. It's a long run down into turn one, which is normally interesting. We've got a lot of quick guys behind us and we won't count them out. It's a good result for today."

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes.

'Tough to beat'

Charles Leclerc was seventh in the second Ferrari ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, RB's impressive rookie Isack Hadjar and local hero two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin.

"I think we were lacking all weekend compared to McLaren, but I think we executed well and I think that third position is where we should be," said Verstappen.

"I think it's quite close behind as well so it's fun around here squeezing everything out the car.

"I will try my best. They will be tough to beat but we will see what we can do."

The McLaren duo went into a gripping qualifying having also topped all three practice sessions.

After an early fast lap from Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in Q1, the big guns arrived in torrid heat with a track temperature of 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), and the air at 29, punishing conditions for tyres on a high-degradation track.

The session was briefly stalled when Alpine's Franco Colapinto stopped in the pitlane and, after a delay, forced others to undertake him leading to a frantic final two minutes.

Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull was eliminated in 20th and last place along with Colapinto, Williams' Carlos Sainz – his worst qualifying result at his home event – in 18th, Esteban Ocon of Haas and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

For Tsunoda, it was a major setback as he sought to solve Red Bull's dilemma in searching for a partner to push Verstappen.

Out in Q2 went Alex Albon of Williams, Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, Stroll and Oliver Bearman in his Haas, leaving the way clear for McLaren's to sparkle in the Spanish sunshine.

