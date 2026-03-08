Story ProgressBack to home
Mercedes' George Russell Wins Australian Grand Prix
George Russell kept his cool to win a frantic season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday from Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.
Mercedes' British driver George Russell celebrates on the podium after winning Formula 1 Australian GP© AFP
George Russell kept his cool to win a frantic season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday from Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third. The pole-sitting Briton took the chequered flag by 2.974secs in a race that tested the sport's new-look cars for the first time in competitive conditions.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.