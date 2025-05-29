In a surprising and creative twist, Sting Energy has joined Formula 1 as its Official Energy Drink Partner, marking a unique entry into the world of high-speed motorsport. Unlike traditional sponsorships, this collaboration was born from a viral audio moment and has now evolved into a global campaign that will engage fans across 21 races through immersive activations, co-branded products, and digital content.The turning point came on May 23, 2025, when global DJ Armin van Buuren posted a video highlighting how an F1 engine's sound closely resembled “Sting.” What started as an audio curiosity quickly turned into a cultural moment that caught the attention of fans and the F1 community.

Andita Pandey, VP Marketing at PepsiCo, described it as “sonic alignment” — an organic blend of culture and adrenaline. “This wasn't just about launching a campaign. It was about discovering what fans already felt,” she said.

Formula 1's Commercial Partnerships Director, Jonny Haworth, added that the collaboration goes beyond branding and financial matters. “It's a celebration of emotion, energy, and the power of sound.”

With this partnership between F1 and Sting, Sting Energy is now set to amplify fan experiences both on and off the track — with speed, sound, and style.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)