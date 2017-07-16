 
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton Wins Fourth Straight British Grand Prix

Updated: 16 July 2017 19:29 IST

The Briton finished comfortably clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen third.

Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone for the fourth year in a row. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton cruised to a fourth successive British Grand Prix victory on Sunday as he cut Sebastian Vettel's lead in the championship to a single point. The Briton finished 14.063sec clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen third after Vettel suffered a dramatic late tyre puncture. The German nursed his Ferrari home in seventh after pitting prior to the final lap, allowing Raikkonen to sneak back onto the podium after the Finn had also been struck by a similar tyre problem. 

Hamilton, who started on pole, matched Jim Clark and Alain Prost with a record-equalling fifth win at his home race.

Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, who began in 19th on the grid, were fourth and fifth respectively, with Nico Hulkenberg sixth for Renault. 

Vettel was followed by Esteban Ocon and his Force India team-mate Sergio Perez and Felipe Massa, who came home 10th for Williams.

