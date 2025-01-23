Lewis Hamilton drove a Ferrari Formula One car for the first time on Wednesday after the seven-time world champion took to the track at the team's test circuit and admitted it was "one of the best feelings" of his life. The 40-year-old Briton shocked the paddock last February when he announced, after 12 highly successful years with Mercedes, he was departing for the iconic Italian team. On a foggy morning at the Fiorano test track near Ferrari's Maranello base in northern Italy, Hamilton shot out in a test car wearing the classic red overalls and a distinctive yellow helmet.

"I've been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn't sure how many more firsts I had," said Hamilton.

"But driving a Ferrari car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life."

Groups of Ferrari's passionate fans, described as "awe-inspiring" by Hamilton, watched on in the wet weather from a bridge overlooking the track as Hamilton zipped round.

Fans are hoping Hamilton can end an 18-year wait for a drivers' F1 title which has been dominated by Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton won just two Grands Prix -- his British GP victory in July ending a two-and-a-half year winless streak -- and finished seventh in the 2024 world championship, a mammoth 214 points behind title-winner Max Verstappen.

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face," added Hamilton.

"It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula One car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again."

Hamilton is due to unveil his 2025 car at Ferrari's season launch alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc on February 19 at Maranello, with testing in Bahrain the following week.

