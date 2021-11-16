Following his win over Casper Ruud in the opening game of the ongoing ATP Tour Finals, Novak Djokovic ended the year as world number one in the men's rankings and also received the year-ending Tour No. 1 trophy in Turin. After his win, Djokovic was greeted by a special guest which added to his highlights from the day and it was none other than Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The AC Milan forward and Djokovic took to social media to update fans about their meeting and also shared photos.

"Always a great pleasure to see you Ibra! Thank you for visiting us at the #NittoATPFinals," Djokovic captioned the picture.

& Grande Ibra @Ibra_official Uvek je zadovoljstvo videti te! Hvala na poseti u Torinu Always a great pleasure to see you Ibra! Thank you for visiting us at the #NittoATPFinals @atptour @acmilan pic.twitter.com/xI40VmMEkS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 15, 2021

"Make us angry and we'll make you pay @DjokerNole," Zlatan captioned a picture with Djokovic.

Make us angry and we'll make you pay @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/jyuLnVYy70 — Zlatan Ibrahimovic (@Ibra_official) November 15, 2021

Both athletes shared a great bit of camaraderie, which was clearly visible in a video uploaded by the ATP Tour on their official social media handles.

In the video, Zlatan and Novak can be seen clicking pictures and having a great time. In fact, both players also grooved to a Serbian folk song 'Jutro Je'.

After his chat with Djokovic, Ibrahimovic made his way courtside to watch a Green Group game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, which the latter won in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

This year's ATP Tour Finals are being played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Meanwhile, Zlatan had a difficult outing in Seville as Spain edged Sweden 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Sunday.

With this defeat, Sweden missed out on an automatic berth for next year's World Cup in Qatar. They will now have to battle it in the play-offs in order to qualify for the showpiece event.

However, Zlatan will miss the first-leg of the play-offs tie in March as he had received a yellow card for a shoulder barge on Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta.