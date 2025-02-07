Manchester United vs Leicester Live Streaming FA Cup Fourth Round: Defending champions Manchester United kick-off fourth round of FA Cup ties at home against Leicester City on Sunday (IST). This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with United already beating the Foxes 5-2 (League Cup) and 3-0 (Premier League), both times at Old Trafford. Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is now in charge of Leicester, has been in the dugout for both their losses. A star striker for United in his playing days, Van Nistelrooy was appointed as Ten Hag's assistant coach last July, taking interim charge when his fellow Dutchman was sacked in October.

Despite decent results, the Dutchman was deemed surplus to requirements once Ruben Amorim took charge as Red Devils boss.

Leicester (18th) are struggling in the league, but they will hope to take advantage of United's horrendous home form. Amorim's men have lost five of their last six matches at Old Trafford against Premier League sides.

When will the Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match take place?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match will take place on Saturday, February 8 (IST).

Where will the Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match be held?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

What time will the Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match start?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2024-25 4th Round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)