Arne Slot admitted he was "incredibly proud" after leading Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English title with a 5-1 rout of Tottenham at an ecstatic Anfield on Sunday. Slot's side wrapped up their first Premier League crown since 2020 with four games still to play, capping an incredible first season in charge for the Dutchman. Liverpool have lost just two of their 34 league matches since Slot arrived from Feyenoord to accept the daunting challenge of replacing the beloved Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are now level with Manchester United as the joint most successful club in English top-flight history.

They brushed aside Tottenham to start their title party thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah before Destiny Udogie's own goal.

Slot had been desperate to seal the title in front of Liverpool's fanatical supporters, rather than have to celebrate at another stadium, and he was relieved to get the job done in stylish fashion.

"It was clear we couldn't lose this game. Everyone on the bus said there's no way we're going to lose this game. They always find a way to win," Slot said.

"It is difficult to put into words. The scenes here and before the game tells you more than I can describe.

"The fans being here is what makes it special. Five years ago they won the league. It was an amazing accomplishment, but the fans weren't there. So you can feel how important it was for them to be here today."

'They always find a way'

Slot insisted he was not concerned when Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham an early lead, because Liverpool have made a habit of hitting back after bad starts to games this season.

"It wasn't ideal but it didn't take me a long time to trust these players, they always come back, they always find a way to win," Slot said.

"Incredibly proud, not only of the players but the people standing here, sport directors, my staff members, we should give them a big round of applause.

"Let's forget it's the second in 35 years, it's the second in five years."

Liverpool have appeared certain to win the title for months after a blistering run left rivals Arsenal and Manchester City trailing in their wake.

Slot has shattered City's four-year reign as champions, in the process becoming the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League.

He is the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his first season in England.

Asked how he had made winning the title appear so easy, the modest Slot said: "That's not only my job, it's the job of the players and the staff members standing over there and the work Jurgen left behind over here.

"The culture of the team, the work rate, the quality was outstanding. We all knew that. We started off really well and it maybe helped a bit that City had a difficult spell, which they hadn't had in five years."

Slot insisted he never had any doubts that Liverpool could reclaim the title, despite City's dominance and the Reds' disappointing third place finish last season.

The 46-year-old had said he would not "go crazy" when Liverpool sealed the title and he was largely true to his word, apart from a brief dance in front of the Kop stand that drew amused glances from his team.

"When the season started everyone would have been happy if we were in the Champions League places again," he said.

"I don't think that was fair to our players because they are much better than that and that's what they have showed this season."

