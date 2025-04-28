Mariona Caldentey scored a superb goal as Arsenal stunned Lyon in the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final on Sunday, a 4-1 win in France taking the English club through to next month's final against Barcelona. Arsenal needed to overturn a 2-1 deficit following the first leg of the last-four clash against the record eight-time Champions League winners, and they levelled the tie on aggregate via goalkeeper Christiane Endler's early own goal. Spain star Caldentey then made it 2-0 for Arsenal on the day to put them ahead overall in first-half stoppage time, and the visitors ran away with the tie after the break.

Alessio Russo scored just 27 seconds after the restart and Caitlin Foord pounced on a calamitous defensive slip to get Arsenal's fourth goal.

Melchie Dumornay, who scored Lyon's winner in the first leg last week, pulled one back for Lyon but it was too little too late for them as Arsenal held out to take the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Arsenal, who are second in the English Women's Super League behind Chelsea, will now face Barcelona in the final in Lisbon on May 24.

The Catalans qualified earlier on Sunday with a 4-1 win away to Chelsea sealing an 8-2 aggregate triumph.

Barcelona will be the overwhelming favourites as they head into the final looking to win the trophy for the third year running and fourth time overall.

First final in 18 years

Arsenal won the competition in 2007 when it was still known as the UEFA Women's Cup, but they are now through to their first final since then.

It is a remarkable achievement against a side that had won every game in the competition this season coming into the second leg, and who were aiming for their eighth final appearance in the last 10 years.

Lyon held the advantage coming into the return in front of their own fans at the Groupama Stadium, which was nevertheless far from full for the occasion.

They also had captain Wendie Renard back after injury and starting in central defence as the French international made her 500th appearance for the club.

However, Lyon never really recovered from a dreadful start as they fell behind inside five minutes in bizarre circumstances.

Damaris Egurrola tried to head away an Arsenal corner under pressure inside her own six-yard box, but only succeeded in playing the ball off goalkeeper Endler and in to put the visitors in front on the day.

Caldentey then got the crucial second right at the end of the opening half, the former Barcelona player collecting a Russo lay-off and firing high into the net from the edge of the area.

That meant Arsenal now held the lead in the tie, and they went further ahead right from the kick-off in the second half as England international Russo found herself through on goal and fired in.

There was then no way back for Lyon when Arsenal got their fourth on 63 minutes, as Vanessa Gilles slipped when controlling a short pass out by Endler, allowing Australian star Foord to advance and beat the goalkeeper.

Dumornay reduced the deficit inside the final 10 minutes but Lyon needed two more goals to level the tie again and Arsenal held on.

as/bsp