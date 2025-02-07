Celtic fans will be able to attend the second leg of their Champions League play-off round tie away to Bayern Munich after being handed a UEFA reprieve. The Scottish champions feared supporters would be banned after a green smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch from visiting fans during Celtic's 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa last month. Celtic had received a suspended one-match ban on selling tickets for travelling fans after a pyrotechnic display in their 7-1 Champions League thrashing by Borussia Dortmund in September.

However, they have escaped with a fine of 10,000 euros ($10,400, £8,340) for the lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

"As we had said previously, Celtic made every effort to ensure that our fans could attend this match, and we are pleased that UEFA has considered our detailed submission," Celtic said in a statement.

"We can also confirm that the original suspended sentence remains in place, as a result of the previous use of pyrotechnics, most recently at the match against Borussia Dortmund, by a small minority of supporters.

"Again we must make it very clear that pyrotechnics have absolutely no place at our matches and should further incidents occur, then clearly, once again, there is an extremely high risk of our supporters not being permitted access to future matches."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)