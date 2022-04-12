Gary Neville expressed his concerns regarding his former club Manchester United, saying that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who is heavily linked to take over as the head coach of the team next season, might not want to take over, considering the difficulties around the club, on and off the field. Neville's comments came after United were narrowly beaten by relegation-threatened Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday. With United continuing to drop points in their race to qualify for next season's Champions League, Neville feels that ten Hag might pull out of the idea of taking the job.

"I've got very few words left for Manchester United. No anger, no comment anymore. They are a bit of a farce; you almost expect it from them. The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad," Neville said while speaking on his podcast on Sky Sports.

"I've read in the Sunday papers that Erik ten Hag wants all of his demands met or else he won't come to the club. Imagine if they can't get Ten Hag over the line because of what's happening at the moment, and how bad a state the club are in," he added.

Anthony Gordon netted the only goal of the match as Everton secured an important win in their bid to avoid the drop.

The defeat also left United six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who hammered high-flying Aston Villa 4-0 on the road.

United will now host struggling Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 16.