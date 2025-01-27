Marseille slipped 10 points behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain after a 2-0 loss at Champions League hopefuls Nice on Sunday. Roberto De Zerbi's OM were handed an opportunity to cut the gap to PSG by the reigning champions' 1-1 draw with Reims on Saturday. But Nice instead bounced back from their defeat at Lille last weekend to move into fourth place, just four points behind second-placed Marseille. "It's a difficult league in which Lille, PSG and Lyon have dropped points this weekend," said Marseille coach De Zerbi.

"And us too, against a good team... I'm not angry, I'm a bit disappointed. When we lose, we all lose, me first. It can happen, we're not unbeatable."

Evann Guessand gave Nice a seventh-minute lead, pouncing on Lilian Brassier's error before dinking the ball over onrushing Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Brassier opted not to slide in an attempt to atone for his error and keep the ball out, instead only succeeding in stopping it behind the goalline.

Nice doubled their advantage shortly after half-time as Guessand slipped the ball through for Mohamed-Ali Cho who took a good first touch and fired a low shot into the far corner.

Adrien Rabiot had a shot saved by Marcin Bulka not long afterwards but despite dominating possession, Marseille struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Earlier on Sunday, Lyon's top-four hopes were dealt a blow as Mostafa Mohamed's 90th-minute equaliser snatched struggling Nantes a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Lens climbed to seventh in the table, behind Lyon on goal difference, with a 1-0 victory over Angers.

Ludovic Ajorque's early goal gave Brest a 1-0 success over Le Havre, the Breton club's fourth win in five Ligue 1 games.

