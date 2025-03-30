Ajax won 2-0 at arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, taking the Amsterdam giants one step closer to a 37th Dutch league title. Goals either side of half-time from Davy Klaassen and Bertrand Traore continued Ajax's unbeaten run in the Eredivisie that dates back to early December. Francesco Farioli's side now sit nine points clear of second-placed and defending champions PSV, and 15 clear of third-placed Utrecht. The 35-year-old Italian coach arrived in July 2024 to turn the page on a horrific season for Ajax, who finished 35 points adrift of PSV after being bottom of the table for several weeks -- a first in the history of the Netherlands' most successful club.

This season, Ajax were eliminated from the Europa League after losing twice to Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)