Group B topper Spain take on Switzerland in a crunch Nations League game at the Estadio La Romareda in Zaragoza. La Roja have won their last two group games, and a win against Switzerland would guarantee them the top spot in the group. However, a defeat might prove costly, as Luis Enrique's men will have to beat Portugal away in Braga on Tuesday. Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias, who has been in top form in La Liga this season, has been included in the squad for Spain's both games and could be the answer to his country's long-term problem question.

When will the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match be played?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Sinomo Stadium.

What time will the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match start?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match?

The Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)