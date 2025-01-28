South Africa will face Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt while Ademola Lookman-inspired Nigeria must tackle Tunisia after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage draw was made in Rabat on Monday. Hosts Morocco face giantkillers Comoros in the opening match of the 24-team tournament on December 21 while title-holders Ivory Coast will come up against five-time winners Cameroon. Sudan, a country ravaged by civil war, drew Algeria, and the clash of Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo is set to be another group-stage highlight.

Prolific scorer Salah has won multiple honours with Liverpool, but victory in the AFCON has eluded him. He came closest by finishing a runner-up in 2017 and 2022.

Apart from South Africa, the record seven-time champions will take on two other countries from the south of the continent, Angola and Zimbabwe, in Group B.

Nigeria, runners-up to the Ivory Coast last year, are blessed with outstanding forwards, including African Footballer of the Year Lookman and his predecessor Victor Osimhen.

Tunisia, making a record 17th consecutive AFCON appearance, and east African contenders Uganda and Tanzania complete Group C.

Amad Diallo, scorer of a recent hat-trick for Manchester United against Southampton, is a likely starter for Ivory Coast, who will also meet Gabon and Mozambique in Group F.

With home advantage and Europe-based stars like Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, Morocco will be hoping to become the fourth AFCON hosts this century to lift the trophy.

In the previous 13 editions from 2000, only Tunisia in 2004, Egypt two years later and the Ivory Coast in 2024 have triumphed at home.

And all three triumphs were hard earned with Tunisia edging Morocco 2-1, Egypt pipping the Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout and the Ivorians coming from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 last year.

Ivory Coast are the only country to have been crowned champions twice in the past eight editions of a competition first staged in 1957 and won by Egypt in Khartoum.

The other champions were Egypt, for a record seventh time in 2010, Zambia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Algeria and Senegal.

CAF president Patrick Motsepe from South Africa told reporters he believes the first AFCON to span two years will also be the most successful.

"I am extremely excited about the AFCON in Morocco -- it is going to be the most successful yet. Ivory Coast raised the bar last year and now we must reach even greater heights.

Originally slated for mid-2025, the tournament had to be delayed because to avoid clashing with the maiden edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

"The new dates will not affect the tournament. Africa boasts many exceptionally talented footballers and all of them will be in Morocco," added Motsepe.

Hosting the AFCON is viewed as a crucial part of the Moroccan build-up toward the 2030 World Cup, which the kingdom will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup in 1930 in Uruguay, that country, Argentina and Paraguay will host one match each before the tournament moves to Europe and Africa.

Draw

Group A

Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F

Ivory Coast (holders), Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

