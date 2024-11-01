Lazio romped to a 5-1 away win at Como in Serie A on Thursday while city rivals Roma bought some time for under-fire coach Ivan Juric with a 1-0 win over Torino after being booed by their own fans. Lazio dazzled with Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos scoring twice, the first from the penalty spot after 28 minutes, while he won a one-on-one with the Como 'keeper for his team's fourth in the 81st minute. Spaniards Pedro and Patric scored the second and third while French under-21 striker Loum Tchaouna came off the bench to score his first for the club as the clock ticked down.

Juric clashed with his players after last weekend's 5-1 defeat to Fiorentina and their fans booed them ahead of Thursday's game.

Former Torino boss Juric joined Roma in September after the sacking of Daniele De Rossi.

His tactics paid off on Thursday as Paulo Dybala, playing as a "false nine", rounded the 'keeper on 20 minutes to slot home the only goal from a tight angle.

In the day's early match, Fiorentina followed up their weekend drubbing of Roma with a 1-0 victory at rock-bottom Genoa to climb fourth, six points behind leaders Napoli.

German defender Robin Gosens scored against the run of play late in the second half.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea pulled off a string of saves for Fiorentina with the Spanish stopper named man of the match.

