Real Madrid's galaxy of attacking stars initially struggled to gel this season, but coach Carlo Ancelotti kept faith and now the "fantastic four" are Los Blancos' greatest strength as they face rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. They host Diego Simeone's Atletico side on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last 16 first leg, with the return at the Metropolitano stadium across town on March 12. French superstar Kylian Mbappe joined last season's trident of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes and both the former Paris Saint-Germain striker and Madrid's squad needed time to adapt to the change.

Ancelotti has a reputation for getting the most from his squad. Last season he replaced forward Karim Benzema with central midfielder Bellingham last season to great effect.

Real Madrid claimed a Champions League and La Liga double, but it has taken time to click with Mbappe.

Madrid's struggles forced them into the new play-off round, where they faced English champions Manchester City. Finally firing on all cylinders, the holders hit six goals over the two legs.

Mbappe and Bellingham scored at City and Vinicius was named man of the match. Mbappe then netted a brilliant hat-trick at home to seal a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Madrid's fantastic four have taken flight at just the right time.

"This is where the season really starts," said Ancelotti, finally convinced he has found the right set-up, despite the early teething problems.

He was delighted with the attackers' work-rate after previously criticising a lack of balance when they didn't work hard enough defensively.

Ancelotti said that was the key to potential success this season and it seems essential against an intense and hard-working Atletico.

"It was a complete performance by the team from an attacking point of view, and we showed that with the right levels of commitment, we can do anything," explained Ancelotti after beating City in Manchester.

That same sacrifice was lacking as Madrid lost 2-1 on Saturday against Real Betis in La Liga, with one eye on the Atletico clash and Bellingham serving a suspension.

Crunching the numbers

The 15-time record winners of the top European club competition are favourites to progress against Atletico, whom they beat in the 2014 and 2016 finals, in no small part thanks to Mbappe's explosion.

Ancelotti said the French striker had a chance of matching all-time Real Madrid top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy, as long as he worked hard.

Mbappe admitted hitting rock "bottom" after missing key penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao towards the end of 2024, seeming extremely low on confidence.

He knuckled down to find his form and boasts 28 goals in 40 appearances, with seven in 10 in the Champions League.

"Kylian has arrived to help us and we will help him become top scorer in every tournament," said Vinicius in January.

The Brazilian has scored 18 times in 36 games this season despite not hitting his best level.

It was in the second half of last season that Vinicius excelled, earning the runner-up spot on the Ballon d'Or podium.

Bellingham will be fresh to face Atletico after he was suspended for Madrid's last two league games. The team badly missed him against Betis.

His effort and quality helps link the attack and defence and, after firing blanks at the start of the season, Bellingham has been chipping in with goals, notching 11 goals in 36 matches.

Rodrygo may have less of a star billing than the other three attackers, but has 13 goals himself in 38 games and leaves opponents for dead with his slick dribbling.

"So underrated... for me he's probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad," said Bellingham of the Brazilian winger.

Between the four of them Madrid have enough skill and speed to break through any defence, although Ancelotti insists it is the way they contribute defensively that could lead to either glory or defeat.

"If we play like this we will not win on Tuesday," said Ancelotti after the Betis defeat.

"I hope this game will serve us to improve."

Atletico Madrid's visit offers the perfect test of that theory and a new chance for Madrid's quartet of stars to shine.

