FIFA, the world governing body of football, has lifted the suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after the necessary constitutional changes were made to ensure smooth governance of the sport in the country. FIFA had imposed the suspension on the PFF on February 5 due to the failure of Congress members to amend the constitution as required by the global body. However, last Thursday, PFF Congress members reached a consensus to implement the necessary amendments. A PFF official confirmed that FIFA informed them on Sunday that the suspension had been lifted.

Since June 2019, Pakistan football has been governed by a FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, which was tasked with conducting elections and resolving disputes between parallel factions.

Despite multiple changes in the committee's leadership over the past five years, the core issues facing Pakistan football remained unresolved.

A senior official from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited Lahore last week to persuade Congress members to adopt the required constitutional amendments. The changes were approved at a meeting in Lahore, clearing the way for FIFA to lift the suspension.

With the suspension lifted, Pakistan will now be able to participate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with the national team scheduled to face Syria in their Group ‘E' opener on March 25.

