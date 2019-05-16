 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Ross Barkley Scores Brace As Chelsea Down New England Revolution In Charity Game

Updated: 16 May 2019 12:33 IST

The only sour note on a straightforward assignment for Chelsea came in the second half, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek limped out of the action with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

 

England international Ross Barkley scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution in a charity friendly at Foxborough on Wednesday. Ross Barkley calmly placed a low finish into the net after Pedro's cross in the third minute to give Chelsea the lead. France striker Olivier Giroud then made it 2-0 for the Blues, nodding home David Zappacosta's cross in the 29th minute. The Premier League side completed the scoring in the 62nd minute when Gonzalo Higuain's shot was diverted into the goal by Barkley.

The only sour note on a straightforward assignment for Chelsea came in the second half, when Ruben Loftus-Cheek limped out of the action with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Wednesday's game, which took place just three days after Chelsea concluded their gruelling Premier League campaign, was billed as the "Final Whistle On Hate" with funds raised going to organisations who combat hate crimes.

Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Revolution and New England Patriots NFL team, had joined forces with Chelsea's Russian tycoon owner Roman Abramovich to arrange the match.

A statement on Chelsea's website said the game had raised USD 4 million for charities.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea Ross Barkley Olivier Giroud Olivier Giroud Eden Hazard Ruben Loftus-Cheek Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Arsenal
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan To Miss Europa League Final Over Safety Fears
Dominant Manchester City Will Only Get Better, Pep Guardiola Warns Rivals
Dominant Manchester City Will Only Get Better, Pep Guardiola Warns Rivals
David Luiz Signs New Two-Year Deal With Chelsea
David Luiz Signs New Two-Year Deal With Chelsea
Chelsea Reach Europa League Final After Kepa Arrizabalaga Shines In Shoot-Out Drama
Chelsea Reach Europa League Final After Kepa Arrizabalaga Shines In Shoot-Out Drama
Chelsea Into Champions League After Arsenal Draw With Brighton
Chelsea Into Champions League After Arsenal Draw With Brighton
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.