Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A after a laborious 3-2 victory over bottom side Monza on Saturday. The reigning Italian champions pulled four points clear of second-placed Napoli who host Fiorentina on Sunday. Big favourites against a team that have only picked up 14 points this campaign, the hosts conceded two goals in the first half. Although Marko Arnautovic reduced the deficit just before the break and Inter then monopolised play, it was not until the 64th minute that Hakan Calhanoglu equalised. Argentine captain Lautaro Martinez proved decisive in the 77th minute to serve up his team's victory with a header slightly deflected into goal by Monza's Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos

Even if they suffered the Nerazzurri piled the pressure on Napoli, who have conceded four draws and one defeat in the last five matches before hosting seventh-placed Fiorentina.

"In Serie A, all matches are complicated, we had 30 or 31 shots on goal, our victory was deserved. My players kept their calm and remained lucid," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

City rivals AC Milan experienced a match with an almost similar scenario away at lowly Lecce.

Christian Pulisic scored twice to avoid the humiliation of a fourth straight Serie A defeat with a come-from-behind 3-2 win.

Sergio Conceicao's side, playing without suspended French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, were trailing 2-0 for over an hour following a double from Lecce's Montenegro forward Nikola Krstovic after seven and 59 minutes.

An Antonino Gallo own goal after 68 minutes threw the northerners a lifeline with Pulisic equalising from the penalty spot five minutes later.

And the US international then handed his team its first victory since February 15 with his second goal nine minutes from time.

"We're in a complicated situation, it's the kind of victory that feels good," said Pulisic.

Last year's Serie A runners-up move into eighth position but are now 17 points behind Inter.

Despite the win Conceicao's future remains in doubt having replaced fellow Portuguese Paulo Fonseca at the end of December.

Milan bosses are reported to be in advanced talks with former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

