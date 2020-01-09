Toni Kroos stunned fans by curling the ball into the net directly from a corner during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia. Toni Kroos, who is a master of set-pieces, one-upped himself with an absolute screamer against Valencia. Real Madrid won a corner in the 15th minute of the match and Toni Kroos spotted opposition goalkeeper Jaume Domenech out of his goal, instructing his defenders and instinctively took a quick corner, which took a banana swing into the net, despite Jaume Domenech's desperate attempt at keeping it out.

Watch Kroos' magic goal here:

No one's safe when @ToniKroos is taking a corner kick pic.twitter.com/PLp476g5EM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 8, 2020

The German World Cup-winning midfielder's moment of genius set the ball rolling for Real Madrid, who then doubled their lead through Isco. Luka Modric then sealed a spot in the Super Cup final with a brilliant finish with the outside of his boot.

Valencia scored a consolation goal through a late penalty, but failed to trouble Zinedine Zidane's side any further.

"I'm happy with the whole performance," Zidane said after the match.

"For the goal of Isco, because maybe he needed that, the genius of Kroos and then something that only Modric can do. But it is a semi-final, we haven't won anything yet."

Real Madrid will face the winner of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the final.

The Super Cup has stirred controversy for being held in Saudi Arabia because of the lack of consideration for Spanish fans and the implications of associating with a country that has been heavily criticised for its treatment of women and record over human rights.

In one of the more unusual aspects of the night, a giant banner of the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia were hung in the centre of the pitch during half-time.

(With AFP inputs)