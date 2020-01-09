 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Toni Kroos Scores Magic Goal Straight From A Corner. Watch Video

Updated: 09 January 2020 15:15 IST

Toni Kroos scored a sensational goal in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Toni Kroos Scores Magic Goal Straight From A Corner. Watch Video
Toni Kroos beat the Valencia goalkeeper with a corner taken quickly. © Twitter

Toni Kroos stunned fans by curling the ball into the net directly from a corner during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia. Toni Kroos, who is a master of set-pieces, one-upped himself with an absolute screamer against Valencia. Real Madrid won a corner in the 15th minute of the match and Toni Kroos spotted opposition goalkeeper Jaume Domenech out of his goal, instructing his defenders and instinctively took a quick corner, which took a banana swing into the net, despite Jaume Domenech's desperate attempt at keeping it out.

Watch Kroos' magic goal here:

The German World Cup-winning midfielder's moment of genius set the ball rolling for Real Madrid, who then doubled their lead through Isco. Luka Modric then sealed a spot in the Super Cup final with a brilliant finish with the outside of his boot.

Valencia scored a consolation goal through a late penalty, but failed to trouble Zinedine Zidane's side any further.

"I'm happy with the whole performance," Zidane said after the match.

"For the goal of Isco, because maybe he needed that, the genius of Kroos and then something that only Modric can do. But it is a semi-final, we haven't won anything yet."

Real Madrid will face the winner of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the final.

The Super Cup has stirred controversy for being held in Saudi Arabia because of the lack of consideration for Spanish fans and the implications of associating with a country that has been heavily criticised for its treatment of women and record over human rights.

In one of the more unusual aspects of the night, a giant banner of the King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia were hung in the centre of the pitch during half-time.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Toni Kroos Real Madrid Real Madrid Valencia Valencia Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Toni Kroos spotted the Valencia goalkeeper out of his goal
  • He took a quick corner kick, which swung into the net
  • The goalkeeper tried to punch the ball away, but couldn't keep it out
Related Articles
Toni Kroos Stunner Helps Real Madrid Through To Spanish Super Cup Final
Toni Kroos Stunner Helps Real Madrid Through To Spanish Super Cup Final
Toni Kroos Pens New Real Madrid Deal Until 2023
Toni Kroos Pens New Real Madrid Deal Until 2023
Champions League: Real Madrid Slip To Shock Defeat By CSKA After Toni Kroos Mistake
Champions League: Real Madrid Slip To Shock Defeat By CSKA After Toni Kroos Mistake
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil's Claims Of Racism In German Camp Are 'Nonsense', Says Toni Kroos
World Cup 2018: German Crisis Averted For Now, But World Cup Holders Have Work To Do
World Cup 2018: German Crisis Averted For Now, But World Cup Holders Have Work To Do
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.