Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024 LIVE Updates: Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Manchester United kick off the 2024-25 season as they square off in a Manchester derby Community Shield 2024, in a battle for the first trophy of the new campaign. United beat City themselves in the FA Cup final last season. Manager Erik ten Hag might give an official debut to new signing striker Joshua Zirkzee, whilst City may field young Brazilian winger Savinho. As managers of their respective clubs, City manager Pep Guardiola holds a 4-2 head-to-head advantage over ten Hag.

Here are the LIVE updates from the 2024 Community Shield Final, Man City vs Man United, straight from the Wembley Stadium, London: