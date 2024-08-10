Story ProgressBack to home
Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024 LIVE: First Trophy Of 2024-25 Season On The Line
Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024 LIVE: Manchester derby to start the 2024-25 season.
Man City vs Man United LIVE: First trophy of new season© AFP
Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Community Shield 2024 LIVE Updates: Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Manchester United kick off the 2024-25 season as they square off in a Manchester derby Community Shield 2024, in a battle for the first trophy of the new campaign. United beat City themselves in the FA Cup final last season. Manager Erik ten Hag might give an official debut to new signing striker Joshua Zirkzee, whilst City may field young Brazilian winger Savinho. As managers of their respective clubs, City manager Pep Guardiola holds a 4-2 head-to-head advantage over ten Hag.
Here are the LIVE updates from the 2024 Community Shield Final, Man City vs Man United, straight from the Wembley Stadium, London:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:48 (IST)Man City vs Man United, Community Shield LIVE: The last timeThe last time these two sides met was in the 2023-24 FA Cup final, where United beat City 2-1, here at Wembley. Goals from Manchester United's young sensations Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo had decided the contest.
- 18:45 (IST)Man City vs Man United, Community Shield LIVE: Hello and welcome!The football season is back! Red takes on blue for bragging rights in Manchester, and to kiss the first silverware of the new season.It's Manchester City vs Manchester United in the 2024 Community Shield Final.
Topics mentioned in this article
Casemiro Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho Harry Maguire Luke Shaw Kevin De Bruyne Erling Braut Haaland Bernardo Silva John Stones Ruben Dias Jack Grealish Football Manchester United Manchester City Pep Guardiola Erik ten Hag Football Live Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.