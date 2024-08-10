Story ProgressBack to home
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 15: Vinesh Phogat's Verdict Today; Wrestler Reetika In Action Later
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Live Updates: The focus firmly remains on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal of being awarded joint-silver in Women's 57kg event.
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Day 15 Live Updates© AFP
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Live Updates: Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will begin India's campaign on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Aditi and Diksha were Tied 40 and Tied 42, respectively, at the end of the 3rd Round of Women's Individual Stroke Play at Le Golf National. However, the focus firmly remains on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal of being awarded joint-silver in Women's 57kg event, following her disqualication from the competition for being 100 grams overweight. Later in the day, wrestler Reetika Hooda will compete in Women's 76kg, where she will take on Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in the pre-quarterfinals. (India's Day 15 Schedule | Medals Tally)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 11:49 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our Paris Olympics Day 15 coverage. The focus firmly remains on Vinesh Phogat's verdict. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to give a verdict on Vinesh's request of being awarded a silver. Later in the day, wrestler Reetika Hooda will compete in Women's 76kg, where she will take on Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in the pre-quarterfinals.
