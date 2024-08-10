Arshad Nadeem has catapulted to Pakistan sporting hall of fame, as he smashed the Olympic record twice in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024, en route to clinching gold. Nadeem's throw of 92.97m won Pakistan their first Olympic medal in 32 years, ahead of India's Neeraj Chopra. Following on from the historic win, Nadeem will be richly awarded, with reports stating that several cash prizes and felicitations have already been announced by ministers and personalities in Pakistan. Let's take a look at the list of prizes Nadeem has been confirmed to receive so far.

More than 150 million Pakistan rupees

Nadeem is set to receive a grand amount of more than PKR 150 million (more than INR 4.5 crore and USD 538,000).

Out of this amount, the Chief Minister of the Pakistan state of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million for Nadeem, according to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn. Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million reward.

PKR 50 million will be awarded to Nadeem by the Chief Minister of Sindh, with Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab having been quoted on it. Sindh governor Kamran Tessori also announced a PKR 1 million more.

Popular Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has confirmed that he will be giving PKR 1 million to Nadeem, while cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has also awarded the same amount through his foundation.

@ArshadOlympian1 breaks record with 92.97 and wins gold for Pakistan!



I shall be honouring him with a one million reward through @AliZFoundation.



Let's show our heroes the celebration they deserve. I urge @GovtofPakistan @CMShehbaz to welcome him like a hero and establish a... pic.twitter.com/qFpInZqu9i — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 8, 2024

Well done #ArshadNadeem Ahmad Shahzad Foundation & @reportagegroup are happy to announce another Rs 1 Million Prize for our Olympian HeroI always believed in Arshad Nadeem's Potential! He's our proud Champ Remember to Always believe in your Dreams, They'll come to... pic.twitter.com/kF5meuQAdz — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 9, 2024

Highest civil award, gold crown, and more tributes

A National Assembly session also saw the lower house unanimously passing a resolution recommending the government to honour Nadeem with the highest civil award, as per a report by Radio Pakistan.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar, will arrange an honorary dinner for Arshad once he comes back to Pakistan.

Sindh Government spokesperson and Sukkur mayor barrister Islam Shaikh announced that Nadeem will be felicitated with a gold crown upon his arrival to Pakistan, according to a report by Geo News. He also stated that a new sports stadium in Sukkur will be named after Nadeem.

Karachi mayor Murtaza Wahab had also announced that the 'Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy' will be established in Karachi, reported Geo News.

Following Arshad Nadeem's historic win and achievement at the 2024 Olympics, Pakistan's premier solar energy company, Beacon Energy Pvt Ltd, has announced a Solar Energy System for the victor to match his energy and his record-setting capabilityas a tribute to the Olympian who... pic.twitter.com/ICczIARGak — ProPakistani (@ProPakistaniPK) August 9, 2024

Another interesting tribute to Nadeem has been from Pakistan's premium solar energy company Beacon Energy, who will gift him a solar energy system.