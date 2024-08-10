Grappler Aman Sehrawat provided a bronze medal to India in wrestling at the ongoing Paris Olympics but the focus will now shift to Reetika Hooda, who will be competing in the women's freestyle 76kg. India's medal tally after Aman's achievement rose to 6 (one silver and 5 bronze) and if Reetika manages to put an impressive show, India could equal its Tokyo Olympic feat of 7 medals which also happens to be the country's best performance in the Games history so far.

Have a look at India's schedule for August 10 at Paris Olympics -

GOLF

Women's Individual Final

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30 pm

WRESTLING

Women's Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal

Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) - 2.51 pm

On Friday, Aman became India's youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut and lift the sagging spirits of the controversy-hit national wrestling contingent.

Sehrawat, who turned 21 on July 16, notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest.

Before him, the celebrated P V Sindhu held the title of being India's youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days.

"It's been a long time since I won a medal for my country. I had to do something about it. I would like to say to the people of India that I will definitely win a gold for you in 2028," the youngster, who was raised by his grandfather after losing his parents as a child, said after his triumph.

"The target was gold but I had to be content with bronze this time. I had to forget the semifinal defeat. I told myself, let it go and focus on next. Sushil pehlawan ji won two medals, I will win in 2028 and then in 2032 also," he added enthusiastically.

(With PTI Inputs)