Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is set for a stint on the sidelines after tearing his calf muscle during a celebration in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen. Neuer was seen limping and was subbed out in the second half of the last 16 first leg tie just after Jamal Musiala put Bayern 2-0 up. Neuer's substitution brought debutant Jonas Urbig from the bench. Bayern issued a statement on Thursday confirming the 38-year-old's injury, saying Neuer "would be out for the time being".

"It happened while celebrating," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said after the match, adding "that's a shame for us".

The veteran goalkeeper, who recently extended his deal at Bayern until 2025, missed almost a full year with a broken leg from a skiing accident from December 2022 until October 2023.

Urbig, 21, arrived from Cologne in the winter. Despite making his debut on the big stage on Wednesday, Urbig was largely untested as Bayern dominated the first leg against the defending German champions.

Bayern, who sit eight points clear in the league with 10 games remaining, travel to Leverkusen for the return Champions League leg next week in a dominant position.

