Manchester City host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. City had breezed past Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 (5-0 aggregate) while Atletico edged past Manchester United (2-1 aggregate), having won the second leg 1-0 at Old Trafford. With Liverpool lurking behind them in the Premier League points table, the quarterfinal tie will be a test of City's bench strength. Atletico, on the other hand, are oozing with confidence following their recent purple patch.

When will the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played on Wednesday, April 6.

Where will the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match be played?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match start?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match?

The live streaming for the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Quarterfinals first leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)