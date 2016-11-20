 
Manchester City Plotting to Sign Lionel Messi For USD 247 Million: Reports

Updated: 20 November 2016 20:17 IST

Manchester City's hopes to sign Lionel Messi have been revived as FC Barcelona still have to convince the Argentine star to renew his contract, which expires in 2018

Manchester City are one of few clubs with the financial resources to sign Lionel Messi. © AFP

London:

Premier League side Manchester City is reportedly preparing a staggering offer worth 200 million pounds (USD 247 million) to sign FC Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi next summer, according to English media reports.

London-based tabloid Sunday Mirror on Sunday reported that the Manchester City are prepared to pay Messi a basic wage of 500,000 pounds (USD 617,700) per week, reports Efe.

"The Blues believed that their appointment of Messi's former Barca boss Pep Guardiola as manager last summer would put them in pole position to sign the player should he ever decide to leave the Nou Camp," the newspaper said.

Additionally, Manchester City's hopes to sign Messi have been revived as Barcelona still have to convince the Argentine star to renew his contract, which expires in 2018.

Manchester City are one of few clubs with the financial resources to sign Messi, after it was acquired by the Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment -- owned by multi-billionaire Sheikh Mansour -- in August 2008.

In the event of that potential deal, Messi would break Paul Pogba's record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United for 89 pounds (USD 110 million).

The Sunday Mirror also highlighted that there are other European who have shown interest in Messi, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Highlights
  • According to media reports, Man City are looking to sign Messi
  • Man City are reportedly prepared to offer a deal worth 200 million pounds
  • Messi is yet renew his contract with Barcelona, which expires in 2018
