Team India will square off against Morocco in their second game of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on Friday at the Lakinga Stadium. India will look to brush aside the nightmarish start to their tournament after losing to USA 0-8 in their opening game. Thomas Dennerby's side will need to work on their passing from the back which was exposed by USA in the opening game of the tournament. It is important to note that Blue Tigresses are making their debut in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

When will the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

What time will the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match start?

The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be broadcasted on Sports18.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match?

Promoted

The India vs Morocco, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will be streamed live on Voot.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)