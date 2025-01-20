Story ProgressBack to home
Barcelona To Face Valencia In Copa Del Rey Quarter-Finals; Real Madrid To Visit Leganes
Spanish and European champions Real Madrid travel to neighbours Leganes, while Atletico Madrid host Getafe in another capital derby clash.
Copa Del Rey: The quarter-finals will be played between February 4-6.© AFP
Record 31-time Copa del Rey winners Barcelona will face Valencia in the quarter-finals, after they were paired in Monday's draw. Spanish and European champions Real Madrid travel to neighbours Leganes, while Atletico Madrid host Getafe in another capital derby clash. Barcelona thumped Real Betis 5-1 in the last 16 to progress to the last eight, and face Los Che in a repeat of the 2019 final which Valencia won 2-1. Real Sociedad welcome Osasuna in the other match, with the quarter-finals to be played between February 4-6.
Full draw:
Valencia v Barcelona, Leganes v Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid v Getafe, Real Sociedad v Osasuna
