Record 31-time Copa del Rey winners Barcelona will face Valencia in the quarter-finals, after they were paired in Monday's draw. Spanish and European champions Real Madrid travel to neighbours Leganes, while Atletico Madrid host Getafe in another capital derby clash. Barcelona thumped Real Betis 5-1 in the last 16 to progress to the last eight, and face Los Che in a repeat of the 2019 final which Valencia won 2-1. Real Sociedad welcome Osasuna in the other match, with the quarter-finals to be played between February 4-6.

Full draw:

Valencia v Barcelona, Leganes v Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid v Getafe, Real Sociedad v Osasuna

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)