Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was re-elected with a mandate until 2029 on Sunday after running for the position unopposed. "There having been only one candidacy... (Perez) is hereby proclaimed president of Real Madrid," said Los Blancos in a statement. Madrid announced the news after a 4-1 thrashing of Las Palmas helped them move top of La Liga. Perez, 77, has now not faced opposition in four elections (2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025) since returning to the club in 2009 for a second spell at the helm.

The Spanish businessman was first elected as Madrid president in 2000, overseeing the club's Galactico era, and resigned in 2006.

Since Perez returned in 2009, Madrid have won five Spanish league titles and a remarkable six European cups, among other silverware.

