Lionel Messi came off the bench and scored as Inter Miami eased into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday with a 2-0 win at Jamaica's Cavalier to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory. Messi, who had been rested for Miami's last three games including the first leg against Cavalier, started on the bench but came on in the 53rd minute to the delight of the crowd at the National Stadium. The Argentine scored Miami's second with the final kick of the game, running on to a fine through ball from teenager Santiago Morales and clipping it first-time past the advancing Vinco Barclett.

With the home side's hopes of an upset win already dashed there were cheers for the goal from the Jamaican fans who were delighted to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner play in their country for the first time.

Miami knew an away goal would kill the tie and they began in positive mode with a long-range drive from Telasco Segovia flashing wide.

A bumpy surface made it tricky for either side to play much in the way of attractive passing football but Miami showed urgency and Luis Suarez flashed a well-struck volley just wide from a tight angle.

Miami lost midfielder David Ruiz to injury with Benjamin Cremaschi replacing him in the centre of the park but the visitors continued to press forward.

The goal came in the 37th minute when Inter's Argentine forward Tadeo Allende went down under a challenge from Christopher Ainsworth and referee Keylor Villalobos pointed the spot.

Suarez confidently rattled home the penalty to give the visitor's a 3-0 lead on aggregate and a cushion of comfort that allowed them to play out the rest of the game with little stress.

The young Cavalier team, featuring several of the more promising talents from the island nation, never lost heart though, clearly determined to leave their mark on the tournament.

They almost got some reward for their efforts when substitute Kaile Auvray burst in from the left and his low shot was only kept out by a fine save at the near post from Oscar Ustari.

Then came Messi's moment, a classy finish from the 37-year-old, to cap a win that ensures Miami progress into the last eight where they will face Los Angeles FC in an all-MLS tie.

"He felt very good, he scored, the Jamaican people could see him, so it was a great night for everyone," said Miami head coach Javier Mascherano.

For Cavalier head coach and technical director Rudoph Speid, who has helped the club develop a production line of young talent, it was a night to remember despite the result.

"(The atmosphere) was electrifying. People came here to see Messi in some form or the other. When he came onto the field I made a couple of changes to try and calm everyone down. But, I knew that effect was going to happen," he said.

"Our performance was nothing to be ashamed of. I think a lot more young players will come out to play the game, which is what you want," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)