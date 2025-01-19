Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton as Old Trafford remembered the legendary Denis Law on Sunday, while Tottenham's troubles also persist after they lost 3-2 at Everton. Nottingham Forest maintained an unlikely title challenge with a 3-2 victory over Southampton to take Nuno Espirito Santo's men level with second-placed Arsenal and within six points of Liverpool. United, by contrast, are 24 points adrift of the leaders and focused on mere survival after Brighton stormed Old Trafford for the third consecutive season.

Ruben Amorim's men looked to have turned a corner after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool was followed by knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

But after Amad Diallo's late hat-trick papered over the cracks in a 3-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Southampton in midweek, Brighton exposed the glaring holes in the foundations of Amorim's United project.

Kaoru Mitoma squared for Yankuba Minteh to open the scoring inside five minutes.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty levelled for United before the break.

Mitoma restored Brighton's lead on the hour mark before Andre Onana dropped a cross into the path of Georginio Rutter to rifle in a third.

Victory lifts Brighton up to ninth and within four points of the top four.

United remain 13th but enjoy a 10-point cushion over the bottom three.

"We can't be comfortable in thinking that this is ok, because it is not," said Fernandes.

"I'm not here to lose games and be in the position we are in at the moment."

Before kick-off, tributes were paid to one of the club's greats in Law, who passed away on Friday aged 84.

The only Scot ever to win the Ballon d'Or, Law is the third top scorer in United's history, with 237 goals in 404 appearances.

A piper played Scottish national anthem "Flower of Scotland" as the teams walked out, with United legends Alex Ferguson, Brian Kidd, Paddy Crerand and Alex Stepney on the pitch as a eulogy was read out over the tannoy.

Spurs winless in six

Tottenham are now winless in six league games after Everton boosted their survival chances with the first victory of David Moyes' second spell in charge.

The goal-shy Toffees had failed to score in nine of their previous 11 league games but struck three times before the break.

Dominic Calvert Lewin's first goal since September opened the scoring before a brilliant individual run and finish from Iliman Ndiaye.

Archie Gray's own goal compounded Tottenham's misery.

Late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison reduced Spurs' deficit but could not avoid a 12th defeat in 22 games.

"It is a challenging situation for sure, when you are losing players the amount we are at the moment," said under-fire Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who was without 10 first-team regulars.

"It's up to me to get us out of it and I've got to be good enough to do that."

Everton pull four points clear of the bottom three and within four points of 15th-placed Tottenham.

Forest were also rampant in the first 45 minutes to cut the gap at the top and consolidate their lead in the race for a place in the Champions League next season.

Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood netted before the break.

Southampton salvaged some pride in the second period through Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu but they remain on course for an immediate return to the Championship, 10 points adrift of safety.

Manchester City have slipped to eighth after results on Saturday but the defending champions could move level with Newcastle in fourth should they win later at Ipswich.

