Erling Haaland won a third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons at Manchester City on Sunday despite not featuring in Pep Guardiola's farewell at the Etihad. Haaland was left out of the City squad for a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa as City celebrated Guardiola's trophy-laden 10-year reign in the manager's final match in charge of the club. Norwegian star Haaland scored 27 times in 35 league appearances as City fell just short in their quest to deny Arsenal the Premier League title. Haaland joins Alan Shearer and Harry Kane as three-time winners and trails Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry as the only players to win the award four times in the Premier League era.

Brentford's Igor Thiago finished second to Haaland on 22 goals, which propelled him into the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Haaland began the season in blistering form with 19 of his Premier League goals coming in the first 17 games.

His importance to the success of Guardiola's side was emphasised during a rare lean spell which arguably cost City the title.

Haaland netted just once, from the penalty spot against Brighton, in seven games around the turn of the year, with City winning just twice during that run.

The 25-year-old returned to form for a late season push, scoring the winner away to Liverpool and against Arsenal in a clash billed as a title-decider last month.

But despite Haaland scoring in both games, City dropped points at Everton and Bournemouth to allow the Gunners to be crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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