West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England's top division as Tottenham escaped from a potential first drop in nearly half a century. Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs beat Everton 1-0 at a nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to finish two points clear of the Hammers, who overcame Leeds 3-0.

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