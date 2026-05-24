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West Ham Relegated From Premier League As Tottenham Hotspur Survive
West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England's top division as Tottenham escaped from a potential first drop in nearly half a century.
Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs beat Everton 1-0 to finish two points clear of the Hammers.© Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after a 14-year stay in England's top division as Tottenham escaped from a potential first drop in nearly half a century. Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs beat Everton 1-0 at a nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to finish two points clear of the Hammers, who overcame Leeds 3-0.
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