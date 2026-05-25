Tottenham secured Premier League survival at the expense of West Ham on Sunday as Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah bade emotional farewells to English football. Spurs knew a draw against Everton would realistically keep them up as they had a two-point advantage over West Ham and a significantly superior goal difference. Joao Palhinha released the mounting pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before half-time, poking home after his header thundered back off a post, before being mobbed by his teammates.

Just a few miles away, at the London Stadium, Valentin Castellano, Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson scored for West Ham in a 3-0 win against Leeds but it was too little, too late as a nervy Spurs held on to win 1-0.

"This day for us is much more than winning a game," match-winner Palhinha told the BBC.

"A lot of people depend (for) their lives on this club. It was a tough season but I think this season can help for the future. We can take a lot from it even if we didn't reach the level Tottenham should."

Spurs, the ninth-richest club in the world, have enjoyed a mini-revival in recent weeks under Roberto De Zerbi, who arrived in late March as the club's third head coach of the season.

The Hammers, who were promoted to the English top division in 2012, will join Burnley and Wolves in the Championship next season.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, it was not in our hands," West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said to Sky Sports.

"We did our part and we hoped for the best -- it didn't happen. We have to pass the sad moment that we are living."

Pep farewell

Manchester City boss Guardiola took charge at the Etihad for the final time after a decade of almost unbroken success, with newly-crowned Europa League winners Aston Villa the visitors.

The Catalan on Friday confirmed reports that he was leaving the club after 10 years in charge, with six Premier League titles and the Champions League in his huge collection of silverware.

A huge banner rippled over the heads of fans bearing a giant image of Guardiola, with the messages "Game Changer" and "History Maker".

Antoine Semenyo gave the home side the lead but England's Ollie Watkins scored twice to secure a 2-1 win and fourth spot in the table for Villa.

"In the next years, if you see me in the streets in the (United) States or Europe or somewhere and you are a Man City fan, come to me and hug me. I will need it," Guardiola said in his post-match address to the crowd.

Elsewhere on a day of significant departures, Salah and Andy Robertson played their final game for Liverpool, who drew 1-1 against Brentford.

Deposed champions Liverpool finished fifth in the table, joining Arsenal, City, Manchester United and Aston Villa in next season's Champions League.

Liverpool's coaching staff and players formed a guard of honour for a tearful Salah and Robertson before they were embraced by club greats Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

"I think I cried more than in my whole life," Salah told Sky. "I'm not really an emotional guy. We (with Robertson) lived our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning to the end.

"We put this club back where it belongs."

There was a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park, where a much-changed Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he had had doubts after three consecutive runners-up finishes as he chased the club's first Premier League trophy since 2004.

"That was beautiful," he said. "Look at the joy of all of the people, they have been waiting for this for so long.

"We have had difficult moments along the way but it is all worth it when you see that kind of reaction."

Ten-man Chelsea lost 2-1 at Sunderland, meaning that newly appointed boss Xabi Alonso will have no European football when he is at the helm next season.

Victory took Sunderland into the Europa League, alongside Bournemouth, while Brighton will be in the Conference League.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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