Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has set a new Premier League record for the most assists in a single season, registering his 21st assist against Brighton & Hove Albion in their final league match on Sunday during the 2025/26 campaign. The landmark moment came when Fernandes provided the assist for Patrick Dorgu's 33rd-minute goal, taking him past the previous record of 20 assists jointly held by Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20).

Notably, Fernandes' first assist of the season arrived only on October 19, when he set up Harry Maguire's winner in a 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

The Manchester United skipper also equalled another long-standing benchmark, as his assist from a corner took his tally of set-piece assists to 11 in a season, matching the record previously set by Steven Gerrard in 2013/14.

Overall, Fernandes now has 104 assists in all competitions for Manchester United, placing him fourth on the club's all-time assist list behind Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.

In Premier League history, he currently has 72 assists and is ranked 17th overall, with a chance to break into the top 10 list, where the current cut-off stands at 90 assists held by James Milner, who is still active in the league with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier, Fernandes was named the Premier League Player of the Season 2025-26 for the first time after emerging as the standout performer in the campaign.

Fernandes has enjoyed a brilliant season for Manchester United, playing a key role in their resurgence and helping the club secure a UEFA Champions League spot. The Portuguese midfielder has recorded eight goals and 21 assists in 38 Premier League appearances, directly contributing to 29 goals as United finished third in the table.

The 31-year-old has already made history at Old Trafford, equalling David Beckham's long-standing record for the most assists by a Manchester United player in a single Premier League season, with 15 set in the 1999-2000 campaign.

Overall, Fernandes has created 132 chances this season, the highest in the league and 43 more than the next best, Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai. He becomes the first Manchester United player since Nemanja Vidic in 2010/11 to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

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