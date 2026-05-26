For years, Manchester United's midfield planning has felt reactive. Plug the gap, replace the decline and find the next firefighter. But this summer feels different. Because United do not really have a midfield problem. They have a Kobbie Mainoo shaped opportunity. And that really makes the 'predicament' of sorts interesting At 21, Mainoo already looks like the centrepiece of Michael Carrick's rebuild. Calm under pressure, elegant in tight spaces and seemingly born to play through chaos. He is no longer just a prospect, but the reference point. The star that the system needs to orbit around.

Which changes the question entirely. Forget replacing Casemiro. United should stop shopping for a new version of the Brazilian and start building Mainoo's ideal ecosystem. So who becomes his planet?

Carlos Baleba

If United want ceiling, this may be the answer. Mainoo thrives when the game slows around him. Baleba does the opposite. He covers absurd ground, wins duels, recovers transitions and turns broken moments into controllable ones. The fit feels obvious- one player wins chaos and the other controls it.

The downside? Brighton rarely sell cheap and Baleba still feels more explosive than complete.

Not glamorous but very useful. The Atalanta midfielder feels like the safe answer: physically dominant, tactically secure and quietly excellent at the ugly side of midfield play. He may never become the face of a United rebuild. But stars often need oxygen more than spotlight. Ederson could be exactly that. He eats up ground, covers every blade of grass and has that bite in midfield that United lack.

Manu Koné

A rogue shout? Maybe. But Koné has quietly rebuilt his reputation in Rome this season and feels oddly attainable in a market where every decent midfielder costs a premium. He is reliable, physically secure and comfortable under pressure, offering balance without without much fuss. Koné is another natural ground-eater, who can win the ball back, keep it and adeptly spray it around.

Does he mirror Mainoo? Potentially yes. But this profile at the price he would be available at, could prove to be an effective choice for the Reds.

Romeo Lavia

Now this is the fun one. Injuries have stalled Lavia's Chelsea career, but the talent has not disappeared. He remains technically elite, calm in possession, and naturally intelligent without the ball. If Chelsea are willing to cut losses for anything close to market discount, United should at least ask the question.

Would it be risky? Absolutely. But smart clubs often win by spotting value before everyone remembers it exists. And this could be the kind of business that really displays United's identity under Carrick.

Angelo Stiller

Easily the most 'A-List' pick in the list. Stiller is pretty set to be the starter for Germany at the World Cup at the base of their midfield.

Stylistically, he not a destroyer, he is a controller. A left-footed metronome who dictates tempo, progresses play and makes football feel calmer than it actually is.

And the appeal is obvious. Right now, Mainoo often has to escape pressure, progress play and stabilise games all at once. Stiller could ease that burden. Not that it matters on the pitch, but Stiller is also a highly talked about midfielder in Europe, with teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich being linked to the 25-year-old. Signing him would signal big intent to sway top talent in the continent.

A concern however remains. A Mainoo-Stiller pivot may lack physical bite against the league's standard. But if Carrick wants control over chaos, this may be the smartest fit of all. Because maybe United's midfield rebuild is not about replacing Casemiro, but unlocking Kobbie Mainoo by placing the ideal ecosystem around him. His planet. The midfield orbit.

Get the midfielder pick wrong, and United are right back where they began. Get it right, and Carrick's midfield may start looking a lot like the one he himself once ran at the Theatre of Dreams.

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