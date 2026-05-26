Scotland return to the global stage at a first World Cup for 28 years determined not to just make up the numbers as Steve Clarke's side aim to finally end generations of group-stage heartbreak. In 12 previous attempts at major tournaments Scotland have fallen short of making the knockout stages. However, the new format at the first ever 48-team finals offers hope that hex can be broken despite a difficult draw. An opener against Caribbean minnows Haiti in Boston is a must-win in the eyes of the thousands of fans heading across the Atlantic with the might of African champions Morocco and five-time winners Brazil to come in Group C.

Even defeat in their final two games might not be fatal for the Scots' chances if they can put Haiti to the sword in style as eight of the 12 third-placed teams progress to the final 32.

For an experienced core that includes Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Aston Villa captain John McGinn and Napoli's Scott McTominay, this could be their one and only chance to make an impact on the World Cup.

All three have played a massive role in getting their country to three major tournaments in the past five years after a 23-year absence.

But excitement at qualification for Euro 2020 and 2024 quickly turned to despair as Scotland crashed out of both without winning a single game.

"We've been to two major tournaments This will be our third and hopefully the experience of the boys that have been to major tournaments before will come to the fore and we'll do something that no Scottish team has ever done before," said Clarke when announcing his squad.

Doak a difference-maker

McTominay's overhead kick in a 4-2 victory over Denmark that secured qualification has already gone into national folklore and printed on a special edition Scottish banknote.

The former Manchester United midfielder and McGinn will be relied upon for goals in a squad short of proven strikers at international level.

Clarke also has scarce options to choose from in goal where 43-year-old Craig Gordon is in contention to start despite limited minutes at club level with Hearts this season.

"This core of very experienced players are crucial," former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh told AFP.

"I know it will be difficult, but if they could replicate the way they played against Denmark in the final qualification, they will certainly have a good chance.

"We can be optimistic here that they can achieve, for the first time, qualification to the knockout phase."

Time is of the essence for an ageing squad, with only five members under the age of 26.

But one of the few youngsters, Bournemouth's 20-year-old Ben Gannon-Doak, will be crucial to add much-needed pace and guile in the final third.

"My whole generation doesn't really remember it and now we get to lead our country to a World Cup. It'll be one of the proudest things I've ever done in my career," said Robertson, a Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool.

"We've been very fortunate to qualify for two Euros, but the World Cup is a step up from that."

The Tartan Army are dreaming that this time the players also step up and give them something to savour.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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