Brazil's credentials to end a 24-year wait to be world champions will be tested from the off as 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and a Scotland side seeking a historic breakthrough pose threats to the Selecao. After consistent failure when faced with stern European opposition in the knockout stages, Brazil have turned to the coach who has won more Champions Leagues than anyone else in Italian Carlo Ancelotti to deliver a sixth star on the famous yellow jersey. Brazil's preparations have been dominated by the soap opera surrounding Neymar's inclusion in Ancelotti's squad.

The 34-year-old will feature at his fourth World Cup despite not having been capped in the past three years.

Yet with Neymar likely to play just a peripheral role on the field, the real key will be how Ancelotti gets the best out of an unbalanced squad.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos provide a defensive base that is arguably the best in the tournament.

But there are clear deficiencies at full-back, central midfield and centre-forward compared to Brazil squads of old.

Ancelotti was parachuted in towards the end of an unconvincing qualifying campaign, during which Brazil lost six of 18 matches.

Friendly defeats to Japan and France since the former Real Madrid coach took charge have done little to inspire confidence.

Yet the five-time Champions League winner has a proven track record when it comes to knockout football.

Ancelotti also got the best out of Vinicius Junior during their time together in Madrid.

Given the opportunity to step out of the shadow of club team-mate Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius is the one world-class attacking talent that could carry his country to glory.

Morocco change coach

However, defeat in their opening game to African powerhouses Morocco would set alarm bells ringing for Ancelotti's men.

Led by Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions stunned Spain and Portugal on their route to the last four in Qatar.

They beat Brazil for the first time in their history shortly afterwards in 2023.

But the Moroccans' momentum was halted in a chaotic end to the African Cup of Nations on home soil earlier this year.

Senegal walked off after the hosts were awarded a stoppage time penalty.

On returning to the field, Brahim Diaz fluffed his spot-kick and Senegal went on to win 1-0 after extra-time.

Morocco were later controversially crowned champions by the Confederation of African Football, but the repercussions of defeat were still felt.

Walid Regragui, who led his country to becoming the first African semi-finalists at a World Cup, departed as coach in March to be replaced by Mohamed Ouahbi.

Scotland will aim to play the role of spoilers in their return to the world stage for the first time in 28 years.

Steve Clarke's side boast Champions League, Europa League and Serie A winners in Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Scott McTominay respectively and will be targeting progress beyond the group stage for the first time.

An opener against Haiti gives the Scots the perfect chance of a flying start.

The impoverished Caribbean nation, gripped by gang violence that has caused a humanitarian crisis, is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

Ranked 83 in the world, Haiti are aiming for their first World Cup point but appear set to be whipping boys against the vastly superior resources of their opponents.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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